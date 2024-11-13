iifl-logo-icon 1
Akiko Global Services Ltd Board Meeting

Akiko CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 20, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters AKIKO : 14-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 18, 2024 to Considered and approved the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024.

Akiko: Related News

No Record Found

