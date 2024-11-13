|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters AKIKO : 14-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 18, 2024 to Considered and approved the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Akiko Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024.
