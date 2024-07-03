Akiko Global Services Ltd Summary

Akiko Global Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Akiko Global Services Private Limited dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued April 12,2023 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and consequently the name of Company was changed from Akiko Global Services Private Limited to Akiko Global Services Limited.The Company commenced its operations in 2018 and is currently working as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks / NBFCs. Their business model involves tele-calling, corporate activities, as well as a feet-on-street and digital marketing model to acquire customers digitally. It specialize in selling credit cards and personal loans on behalf of banks and financial institution in India. It predominantly focus on sustainable growth and expanding customer base, including telemarketing, feet-on-street, digital marketing, and corporate activities. To continue acquiring customers effectively, it employ a multi-channel approach that maximizes reach and engagement. Their telemarketing team receives regular training to ensure effective communication and conversion rates. Their expertise is enhanced by using a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system in day-to-day operations. All leads undergo injection and monitoring within proprietary CRM, exclusively developed by their core IT team. What distinguishes the Company from the competition is the IT teams capability to integrate with external CRMs or APIs without the need for outsourcing any customer data.The Company propose IPO of 30,01,600 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.