Alacrity Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

150.85
(0.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.08

21.08

21.08

21.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.97

3.52

0.29

-3.34

Net Worth

45.05

24.6

21.37

17.74

Minority Interest

Debt

1.98

7.69

11.91

13.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

47.03

32.3

33.28

31.16

Fixed Assets

0.86

0.96

0.96

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.93

7.26

5.25

5.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.56

17.02

18.74

15.89

Inventories

17.31

13.13

12.42

13.16

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.27

0

0.22

0.32

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

21.24

9.23

11.28

7.16

Sundry Creditors

-12.15

-1.87

-2.58

-2.86

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.11

-3.47

-2.6

-1.89

Cash

6.63

7.05

8.33

8.95

Total Assets

47.02

32.29

33.28

31.16

