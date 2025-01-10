Alacrity Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.08
21.08
21.08
21.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.97
3.52
0.29
-3.34
Net Worth
45.05
24.6
21.37
17.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1.98
7.69
11.91
13.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
47.03
32.3
33.28
31.16
Fixed Assets
0.86
0.96
0.96
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.93
7.26
5.25
5.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.56
17.02
18.74
15.89
Inventories
17.31
13.13
12.42
13.16
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.27
0
0.22
0.32
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.24
9.23
11.28
7.16
Sundry Creditors
-12.15
-1.87
-2.58
-2.86
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.11
-3.47
-2.6
-1.89
Cash
6.63
7.05
8.33
8.95
Total Assets
47.02
32.29
33.28
31.16
