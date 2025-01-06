iifl-logo-icon 1
Alacrity Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

154.85
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alacrity Securities Ltd

Alacrity Sec. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

-5.46

3.58

3.23

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

-5.46

3.58

3.23

Capital expenditure

-0.15

0.03

0.23

-0.5

Free cash flow

-0.59

-5.43

3.81

2.73

Equity raised

-8.71

-3.95

6.84

10.14

Investing

0.26

0.01

1.06

-2.18

Financing

5.61

9.35

8.69

0.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.44

-0.02

20.4

10.98

