Alacrity Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
-5.46
3.58
3.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
-5.46
3.58
3.23
Capital expenditure
-0.15
0.03
0.23
-0.5
Free cash flow
-0.59
-5.43
3.81
2.73
Equity raised
-8.71
-3.95
6.84
10.14
Investing
0.26
0.01
1.06
-2.18
Financing
5.61
9.35
8.69
0.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.44
-0.02
20.4
10.98
