Alacrity Securities Ltd Share Price

161.95
(2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:00 AM

  • Open165
  • Day's High165.65
  • 52 Wk High188
  • Prev. Close157.8
  • Day's Low156
  • 52 Wk Low 25.4
  • Turnover (lac)40.07
  • P/E64.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.44
  • EPS2.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)755.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alacrity Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

165

Prev. Close

157.8

Turnover(Lac.)

40.07

Day's High

165.65

Day's Low

156

52 Week's High

188

52 Week's Low

25.4

Book Value

18.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

755.66

P/E

64.15

EPS

2.46

Divi. Yield

0

Alacrity Securities Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Alacrity Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alacrity Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.34%

Non-Promoter- 42.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alacrity Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.08

21.08

21.08

21.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.97

3.52

0.29

-3.34

Net Worth

45.05

24.6

21.37

17.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

-5.46

3.58

3.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Alacrity Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alacrity Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Hiten Mehta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kishore Vithaldas Shah

Independent Director

Ankur Mahesh Mehta

Executive Director

Nipa Prashant Sheth

Addtnl Independent Director

Deven N Sanghvi

Company Secretary

Kruppa Gandhi

Whole Time Director

Pooja H Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alacrity Securities Ltd

Summary

Alacrity Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Alacrity Securities Private Limited on December 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f July 1, 1999 under the erstwhile provisions of Section 43-A (1A) of the Companies Act, 1956. However, the Management decided to retain the status of the Company as Public Limited effective on 30th June, 2001 and the name of the Company was changed from Alacrity Securities Private Limited to Alacrity Securities Limited.The Company was originally incorporated by Ms. Nalini Prabhu & Mr. Anil Prabhu with the intention to carry on the business of an investment Company. Later on, in year 1996, Mr. Hemanshu Mehta acquired majority stake in the Company and assumed control over the Company offering wide range of products & services covering equity broking, F&O and currency derivatives to all kinds of investors viz. retail, high net worth individuals and corporate.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 6080000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs 9 Crore in August, 2013.Alacrity Securities Limited are members of Capital Market Segment & Trading Member of Futures & Options Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. & Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Also, we are member of Currency Derivative Segment of MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange
Company FAQs

What is the Alacrity Securities Ltd share price today?

The Alacrity Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd is ₹755.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alacrity Securities Ltd is 64.15 and 8.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alacrity Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alacrity Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alacrity Securities Ltd is ₹25.4 and ₹188 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alacrity Securities Ltd?

Alacrity Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.74%, 3 Years at 167.33%, 1 Year at 468.44%, 6 Month at 74.77%, 3 Month at 10.43% and 1 Month at -8.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alacrity Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alacrity Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.65 %

