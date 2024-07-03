Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹165
Prev. Close₹157.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.07
Day's High₹165.65
Day's Low₹156
52 Week's High₹188
52 Week's Low₹25.4
Book Value₹18.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)755.66
P/E64.15
EPS2.46
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.08
21.08
21.08
21.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.97
3.52
0.29
-3.34
Net Worth
45.05
24.6
21.37
17.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
-5.46
3.58
3.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Hiten Mehta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kishore Vithaldas Shah
Independent Director
Ankur Mahesh Mehta
Executive Director
Nipa Prashant Sheth
Addtnl Independent Director
Deven N Sanghvi
Company Secretary
Kruppa Gandhi
Whole Time Director
Pooja H Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alacrity Securities Ltd
Summary
Alacrity Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Alacrity Securities Private Limited on December 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f July 1, 1999 under the erstwhile provisions of Section 43-A (1A) of the Companies Act, 1956. However, the Management decided to retain the status of the Company as Public Limited effective on 30th June, 2001 and the name of the Company was changed from Alacrity Securities Private Limited to Alacrity Securities Limited.The Company was originally incorporated by Ms. Nalini Prabhu & Mr. Anil Prabhu with the intention to carry on the business of an investment Company. Later on, in year 1996, Mr. Hemanshu Mehta acquired majority stake in the Company and assumed control over the Company offering wide range of products & services covering equity broking, F&O and currency derivatives to all kinds of investors viz. retail, high net worth individuals and corporate.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 6080000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs 9 Crore in August, 2013.Alacrity Securities Limited are members of Capital Market Segment & Trading Member of Futures & Options Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. & Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Also, we are member of Currency Derivative Segment of MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange
Read More
The Alacrity Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd is ₹755.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alacrity Securities Ltd is 64.15 and 8.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alacrity Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alacrity Securities Ltd is ₹25.4 and ₹188 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alacrity Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.74%, 3 Years at 167.33%, 1 Year at 468.44%, 6 Month at 74.77%, 3 Month at 10.43% and 1 Month at -8.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.