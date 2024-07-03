Summary

Alacrity Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Alacrity Securities Private Limited on December 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f July 1, 1999 under the erstwhile provisions of Section 43-A (1A) of the Companies Act, 1956. However, the Management decided to retain the status of the Company as Public Limited effective on 30th June, 2001 and the name of the Company was changed from Alacrity Securities Private Limited to Alacrity Securities Limited.The Company was originally incorporated by Ms. Nalini Prabhu & Mr. Anil Prabhu with the intention to carry on the business of an investment Company. Later on, in year 1996, Mr. Hemanshu Mehta acquired majority stake in the Company and assumed control over the Company offering wide range of products & services covering equity broking, F&O and currency derivatives to all kinds of investors viz. retail, high net worth individuals and corporate.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 6080000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs 9 Crore in August, 2013.Alacrity Securities Limited are members of Capital Market Segment & Trading Member of Futures & Options Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. & Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Also, we are member of Currency Derivative Segment of MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange

