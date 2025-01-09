Alacrity Securities Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE E TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:

Indian Capital markets play a pivotal role in the growth of an economy and development of the overall financial system. India remained in a bright spot among the emerging market peers. The Indian capital market has grown exponentially in terms of resource mobilization, number of listed stocks, market capitalization, trading volumes and investor base. With the technological advancement and good governance policies gaining ground in India, the overall environment for conducting business is becoming more conducive as well as investor friendly.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

Alacrity Securities Ltd. is a Stock Broking and Financial Services firm, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. We are market veterans and have been in and seen the broking business evolve over 25 years.

We are in the process of embarking on a major paradigm shift in our business outlook, and are now evolving into a full service financial services company. Hence have worked to get on board professional management to make sure that Alacrity is well equipped to get on track to being one of the fastest growing firms in the Broking and Financial Services Industry.

Our clients can trade or invest in equity and equity derivatives, currency futures & mutual funds through us. As a company our focus is always to provide a hassle free and seamless experience to our clients while providing them the best advice and guidance that we can.

Beyond investment avenues, Alacrity Securities is constantly committed to providing our clients with access to timely and relevant research and data to ensure an informed and profitable investment strategy.

IMPACT OF COVID-19:

Brokerages are buckling up to face income distribution pressure as economic slowdown and the coronavirus pandemic drag equity scheme inflows. The situation has eroded asset values, leading to market corrections.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

• Paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31 March 2023, stands at 21,08,00,000 divided into 2,10,80,000 number of equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up.

• Income from operation stood at Rs. 2,07,20,73,000/- for fiscal 2023.

• Profit/Loss before Taxes of fiscal 2023 was Rs. 45651000/-.

• Basic Earnings per Share for fiscal 2023 was Rs 1.53.

• Net Worth of the company stood at Rs. 246000000/- as on March 2023.

REGULATORY:

Our activities are subject to supervision and regulation by multiple statutory and regulatory authorities including SEBI and the exchanges.

Company is complying various statutory provisions such as Companies Act Income Tax, Service tax, BSE and NSE provisions and other applicable laws and regulations applicable to the Company.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS:

a. Dynamic Management:

The Company is led by professional management team comprising experienced leader and young brigade of technocrats. The promoters are ably supported by skilled and professional managerial team. This dynamic team has been instrumental in creating best-in-class technology and processes to enhance customer experiences and lead to overall growth of the company.

b. Diverse Offerings:

Alacrity Securities Limited offerings comprise share broking and trading services in equity, futures & options, and currency derivatives, among others. It provides mutual fund advisory services to clients and has ventured into providing comprehensive wealth management services to the client. The Company has affiliated with one of the best Wealth Management Companies. This diversified range of financial services enables it to cater to varied requirements of its customers.

c. Technology Competence:

The company has deployed state-of-the-art technology, adopted automated solutions, and digitized processes to ensure seamless services and high operational efficiency Its automated trading strategy based on algorithmic and quantitative trading solutions gives it a competitive edge in the marketplace.

d. Strong Customer Relationships:

Customer service and experience is a top priority at the Company. The Company provides hassle-free and seamless services to the Customers. Its relentless focus on client coverage, timely resolution of customer complaints, and customer satisfaction have helped it forge strong relationships with its customers.

GROWTH STRATEGIES:

a. Strengthening Business:

The Company aims to capitalize on its existing strengths, while at the same time consolidate its presence in business segments. This will enable the Company to increase its market share and achieve greater economies of scale.

b. Enhancing Client Base:

Alacrity Securities Limited enjoys an unblemished reputation in market and strong relationships with all its stakeholders, which has been at the cornerstone of its continued success. The Company intends to bank on this strong reputation and goodwill to increase its clientele and grow business sustainably with diversified products and services.

c. Harnessing Technology:

Technology is an important tool in the creation of consistent business value. The Companys robust technology-based trading platforms have resulted in increased speed and convenience leading to superior customer experience.

d. Empowering Human Capital:

Recognizing that people are the most important asset of an organization, the Company offers a conducive work environment and career opportunities to motivate its employees encouraging them to deliver improved services to clients.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

It is essential to correctly assess the risk in each segment so that the risk is mitigated before it becomes a possible threat. General risk segments are statutory compliances, economy, financials, Government policies, market related, operational, products and technology etc., The management has a rapid review of likely risk areas with the objective to define a framework for identification, evaluation and mitigating the risk in the decision making process and to encourage proactive management and not reactive management.

OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES:

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

a. Opportunities:

• Indias Growth Rate

• Focus on affluent customers

• Financial Inclusion

• Utilize technology to provide more efficient solutions

• Increased retail participation in capital markets

b. Threats:

• Volatile environment

• Attracting and retaining talent and training them, for the right culture

• Inflation and economic slowdown

•Competition

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Alacrity Securities Limited considers human resources a key element. The company has a competency based performance for identifying and developing managerial talent.

We are highly dependent on our senior management, our directors and other key personnel. Our future performance will depend upon the continued services of these persons. The loss of any of the members of our senior management, our directors or other key personnel may adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition. Emphasis is laid on providing adequate training to its employee, to meet the attitudinal and cultural values of the organization ethos to achieve the goals set.

The human resources of company are quite enough according to size, volume and transactions of business and employee relations are continued to be cordial during the year.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has robust internal controls systems (including Internal Financial Controls) that facilitates efficiency, reliability and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial and management information. The internal control system ensures compliance with all applicable laws and regulations facilitates optimum utilization of resources and protect the Companys assets and investors interests. The Companys well-defined organizational structure, documented policy guidelines, defined authority matrix and internal controls ensure efficiency of operations, compliance with internal policies and applicable laws and regulations as well as protection of resources.. The Audit Committee of the Board regularly reviews significant audit findings of the Internal Audit system covering operational, financial and other areas.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk Management is an ongoing process. Effective risk management is therefore critical to any organizational success. Globalization with increasing integration of markets, newer and more complex products and transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework has exposed organizations to and integrated approach to risk management. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success. The sustainability of the business is derived from the following:

• Identification of the diverse risks faced by the Company.

• The evolution of appropriate systems and processes to measure and monitor them.

• Risk Management through appropriate mitigation strategies within the policy framework.

• Reporting these risk mitigation results to the appropriate managerial levels.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statement and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws & regulations. Actual result may vary from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Companys operations are significant changes in political and economic environment in India, tax laws, exchange rate fluctuation and related factors.