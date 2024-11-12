iifl-logo-icon 1
Alacrity Securities Ltd Board Meeting

Alacrity Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of Equity Shares
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Alacrity Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday September 5 2024 Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20248 May 2024
Alacrity Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 at 3:30 P.M. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 22nd May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Shares
Board Meeting18 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Alacrity Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday March 18th 2024. Outcome Of The Separate Meeting Of Independent Directors Of The Company Held On Monday, March 18th, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
Alacrity Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to the above this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 28 2024: Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

