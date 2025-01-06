Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.12
1.51
0.97
-0.32
Other operating items
Operating
2.12
1.51
0.97
-0.32
Capital expenditure
0.21
0
0.02
0
Free cash flow
2.33
1.5
0.99
-0.32
Equity raised
95.11
77.2
59.47
58.01
Investing
-3.26
13.67
-0.77
-4.14
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.19
0.15
0.15
0.15
Net in cash
94.37
92.52
59.84
53.7
