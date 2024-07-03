iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Share Price

2,000
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,000
  • Day's High2,000
  • 52 Wk High2,350
  • Prev. Close2,000
  • Day's Low2,000
  • 52 Wk Low 1,125.25
  • Turnover (lac)2.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,419.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)154
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,000

Prev. Close

2,000

Turnover(Lac.)

2.48

Day's High

2,000

Day's Low

2,000

52 Week's High

2,350

52 Week's Low

1,125.25

Book Value

1,419.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

154

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.2

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.52%

Foreign: 33.52%

Indian: 40.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.77

0.77

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.39

94.9

97.4

86.84

Net Worth

110.16

95.67

98.17

87.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.12

1.51

0.97

-0.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.77

1.85

3.83

7.05

12.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.77

1.85

3.83

7.05

12.24

Other Operating Income

0.02

0.91

0.21

0.12

0.07

Other Income

0.42

1.15

1.69

0.92

0.41

View Annually Results

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A V Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

H V Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Lodha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alka Bhandari

Independent Director

P.K.Madappa

Independent Director

Ashish Poddar

CFO & Company Secretary

Ananda Bhattacharyya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd

Summary

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1919 and converted into a public company on April 27, 1972. The Company was in the business as a major supplier of state of the art, machine tools and other Industrial Machinery from abroad. The Manufacturing Division was established in 1973 at Whitefield, Bangalore and has manufacturing innovative machines for the Rubber and Tyre Industry besides High Precision, Jig Boring Machines.In 1999-2000, the Company was restructured by transferring their manufacturing division to their subsidiary Alfred Herbert Ltd. The Company has two divisions. Firstly the Realty and Business Services Division engaged in developing, holding and letting out real estate. The second division is Sales and Marketing Division engaged in trading and marketing of various types of machinery and spares. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alfred Herbert Limited has its factory at Bangalore and produces Rubber Machinery focusing on the Tyre and Rubber Industry including Tyre Curing Presses, Tyre Building Machines, Mixers, Two Roll Mills, Tube Presses etc. Besides, the Design Department is constantly engaged in product improvement and technology upgradation. Beside catering to the Rubber Industry, Alfred Herbert Limited diversified into Hydraulics and offers variety of systems to the Automobile Industry, related to hydraulic equipment. Its Hydraulics and Project Division undertakes execution of Specials, to suit customers requirem
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alfred Herbert India Ltd share price today?

The Alfred Herbert India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2000 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alfred Herbert India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is ₹154.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is 0 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alfred Herbert India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfred Herbert India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is ₹1125.25 and ₹2350 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alfred Herbert India Ltd?

Alfred Herbert India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.70%, 3 Years at 43.96%, 1 Year at 61.29%, 6 Month at 41.57%, 3 Month at 25.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alfred Herbert India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.86 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.