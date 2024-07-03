Summary

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1919 and converted into a public company on April 27, 1972. The Company was in the business as a major supplier of state of the art, machine tools and other Industrial Machinery from abroad. The Manufacturing Division was established in 1973 at Whitefield, Bangalore and has manufacturing innovative machines for the Rubber and Tyre Industry besides High Precision, Jig Boring Machines.In 1999-2000, the Company was restructured by transferring their manufacturing division to their subsidiary Alfred Herbert Ltd. The Company has two divisions. Firstly the Realty and Business Services Division engaged in developing, holding and letting out real estate. The second division is Sales and Marketing Division engaged in trading and marketing of various types of machinery and spares. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alfred Herbert Limited has its factory at Bangalore and produces Rubber Machinery focusing on the Tyre and Rubber Industry including Tyre Curing Presses, Tyre Building Machines, Mixers, Two Roll Mills, Tube Presses etc. Besides, the Design Department is constantly engaged in product improvement and technology upgradation. Beside catering to the Rubber Industry, Alfred Herbert Limited diversified into Hydraulics and offers variety of systems to the Automobile Industry, related to hydraulic equipment. Its Hydraulics and Project Division undertakes execution of Specials, to suit customers requirem

