SectorFinance
Open₹2,000
Prev. Close₹2,000
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.48
Day's High₹2,000
Day's Low₹2,000
52 Week's High₹2,350
52 Week's Low₹1,125.25
Book Value₹1,419.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)154
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.39
94.9
97.4
86.84
Net Worth
110.16
95.67
98.17
87.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.12
1.51
0.97
-0.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.77
1.85
3.83
7.05
12.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.77
1.85
3.83
7.05
12.24
Other Operating Income
0.02
0.91
0.21
0.12
0.07
Other Income
0.42
1.15
1.69
0.92
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A V Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
H V Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Lodha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alka Bhandari
Independent Director
P.K.Madappa
Independent Director
Ashish Poddar
CFO & Company Secretary
Ananda Bhattacharyya
Reports by Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd
Summary
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1919 and converted into a public company on April 27, 1972. The Company was in the business as a major supplier of state of the art, machine tools and other Industrial Machinery from abroad. The Manufacturing Division was established in 1973 at Whitefield, Bangalore and has manufacturing innovative machines for the Rubber and Tyre Industry besides High Precision, Jig Boring Machines.In 1999-2000, the Company was restructured by transferring their manufacturing division to their subsidiary Alfred Herbert Ltd. The Company has two divisions. Firstly the Realty and Business Services Division engaged in developing, holding and letting out real estate. The second division is Sales and Marketing Division engaged in trading and marketing of various types of machinery and spares. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alfred Herbert Limited has its factory at Bangalore and produces Rubber Machinery focusing on the Tyre and Rubber Industry including Tyre Curing Presses, Tyre Building Machines, Mixers, Two Roll Mills, Tube Presses etc. Besides, the Design Department is constantly engaged in product improvement and technology upgradation. Beside catering to the Rubber Industry, Alfred Herbert Limited diversified into Hydraulics and offers variety of systems to the Automobile Industry, related to hydraulic equipment. Its Hydraulics and Project Division undertakes execution of Specials, to suit customers requirem
The Alfred Herbert India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2000 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is ₹154.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is 0 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfred Herbert India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfred Herbert India Ltd is ₹1125.25 and ₹2350 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alfred Herbert India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.70%, 3 Years at 43.96%, 1 Year at 61.29%, 6 Month at 41.57%, 3 Month at 25.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
