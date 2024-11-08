iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Board Meeting

2,099
(3.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Alfred Herbert CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice for Board Meeting to be held on 8th November 2024 to consider Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) ENCLOSED PLEASE FIND A DECLARETION FROM THE COMPANY REGARDING APPOINTMENRT OF COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 9th August 2024 to consider Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 to consider Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend of Dividend on equity shares if any Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) regarding the unmodified opinion of the Statutory Audtor. The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.4 per equity share subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), this is to inform you that the resignation of Mr. V. Matta, Chief Executive Officer of the Company was accepted w.e.f. 31.05.2024 and Mr. Partha Pratim Das has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board Of Directors of the Company will be held on 10th February 2024 to consider Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Alfred Herbert: Related News

No Record Found

