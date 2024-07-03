Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.79
0.32
0.4
0.39
0.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.79
0.32
0.4
0.39
0.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0
0.02
Other Income
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.12
Total Income
0.89
0.42
0.51
0.49
0.7
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.37
0.39
0.4
0.36
PBIDT
0.42
0.05
0.11
0.09
0.34
Interest
0
0
0
0.03
0
PBDT
0.42
0.05
0.11
0.07
0.34
Depreciation
0.23
0.1
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0.22
0.26
0.05
0.04
-0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
-0.33
0.02
-0.02
0.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
-0.33
0.02
-0.02
0.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
-0.33
0.02
-0.02
0.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.39
-4.24
0.24
-0.29
7.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
40
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.16
15.62
27.5
23.07
60.71
PBDTM(%)
53.16
15.62
27.5
17.94
60.71
PATM(%)
-3.79
-103.12
5
-5.12
103.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.