Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Summary

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1919 and converted into a public company on April 27, 1972. The Company was in the business as a major supplier of state of the art, machine tools and other Industrial Machinery from abroad. The Manufacturing Division was established in 1973 at Whitefield, Bangalore and has manufacturing innovative machines for the Rubber and Tyre Industry besides High Precision, Jig Boring Machines.In 1999-2000, the Company was restructured by transferring their manufacturing division to their subsidiary Alfred Herbert Ltd. The Company has two divisions. Firstly the Realty and Business Services Division engaged in developing, holding and letting out real estate. The second division is Sales and Marketing Division engaged in trading and marketing of various types of machinery and spares. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alfred Herbert Limited has its factory at Bangalore and produces Rubber Machinery focusing on the Tyre and Rubber Industry including Tyre Curing Presses, Tyre Building Machines, Mixers, Two Roll Mills, Tube Presses etc. Besides, the Design Department is constantly engaged in product improvement and technology upgradation. Beside catering to the Rubber Industry, Alfred Herbert Limited diversified into Hydraulics and offers variety of systems to the Automobile Industry, related to hydraulic equipment. Its Hydraulics and Project Division undertakes execution of Specials, to suit customers requirements. It supplies cabin-tilting systems to the leading truck manufacturers , manufactures and fits tipper bodies for them.Apart from manufacture of industrial machinery, it undertakes various subcontract and reconditioning work for medium and heavy machineries and customers include heavy engineering, automobile, aeronautical, defence and space industries, etc. who rely on its reputation of accurate machining / assembly to quality standards at competitive costs. In addition, it undertakes erection / assembly of structures, hydraulic as well as control systems.The Company has a wide network of sales offices manned by qualified and trained sales and service engineers to sell industrial machinery to customers in India. It moreover, markets industrial machinery and machine tools for domestic and international principals. An Application Engineering cell extends pre and post - sales support to customers. The Company is engaged in non-banking financial service activities. It has been registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) andis therefore governed by directions and laws issued for NBFC by RBI.