AGM 13/09/2024 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 10.30 am. The Company has fixed the cut-off date of Friday, 6th September 2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolution as set out in the Notice of the AGM and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 7th September 2024 to 13th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-254. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) We enclose herewith the copies of Newspaper Publicatio regarding the Notice of 104th Annual General Meeting and e-voting information of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) We are enclosing herewith a summary of the proceedings of 104th Annual Genenal Meeting of the Company held today, 13th September 2024 at 10.30 am through Video Conferencing We enclose herewith the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)