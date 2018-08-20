Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.02
Net Worth
8.69
8.69
8.69
8.7
Minority Interest
Debt
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.42
0.55
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.09
10.09
9.94
9.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.87
8.85
8.15
8.14
Debtor Days
1,345.8
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.53
2.53
3.08
3.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.18
-1.18
-1.18
-1.18
Creditor Days
179.03
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.11
-0.11
-0.1
Cash
0.17
0.17
0.2
0.21
Total Assets
10.68
10.68
10.69
10.7
