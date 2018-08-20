iifl-logo-icon 1
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

9.25
(2.78%)
Aug 20, 2018|11:17:27 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.01

4.01

4.01

4.02

Net Worth

8.69

8.69

8.69

8.7

Minority Interest

Debt

2

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.42

0.42

0.55

0.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.09

10.09

9.94

9.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.87

8.85

8.15

8.14

Debtor Days

1,345.8

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.53

2.53

3.08

3.08

Sundry Creditors

-1.18

-1.18

-1.18

-1.18

Creditor Days

179.03

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.11

-0.11

-0.1

Cash

0.17

0.17

0.2

0.21

Total Assets

10.68

10.68

10.69

10.7

