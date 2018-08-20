iifl-logo-icon 1
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.25
(2.78%)
Aug 20, 2018

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-0.4

Depreciation

0

0

-8.17

0

Tax paid

0

4.99

2.52

-0.05

Working capital

0

0.11

0

0.42

Other operating items

Operating

0

0.11

-0.01

-0.04

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0

0.11

-0.01

-0.04

Equity raised

8.01

8.02

8.03

8.96

Investing

0

-0.13

0

-0.68

Financing

4

4

4

3.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.02

12.01

12.01

12.03

