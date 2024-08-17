iifl-logo-icon 1
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Share Price

9.25
(2.78%)
Aug 20, 2018|11:17:27 AM

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

9.25

Prev. Close

9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.7

Day's High

9.25

Day's Low

9.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.01

4.01

4.01

4.02

Net Worth

8.69

8.69

8.69

8.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.4

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-2.33

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.98

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-0.4

Depreciation

0

0

-8.17

0

Tax paid

0

4.99

2.52

-0.05

Working capital

0

0.11

0

0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-101.61

17.16

-4.47

188.03

EBIT growth

-118.92

514.7

-99.64

-253.94

Net profit growth

-115.09

522.06

-99.69

-343.66

No Record Found

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alka Diamond Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gopal M Verma

Director

Pankaj Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Sanat Upadhyay

Independent Director

Nilesh Parmar

Independent Director

Kiranlata Ashok Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alka Diamond Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.89, Alka Diamond Industries was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. The company was promoted by Gopal M Verma and K S Verma. The company is engaged in the export of polished diamonds. Other than exports, it also trades in diamond studded jewellery. It buys raw materials from Antwerp, Belgium. These rough diamonds are then cut and polished in India, before being exported. It has a processing capacity of 18,000 carats pa. The company exports polished diamonds to Japan, US, Hongkong, Thailand, etc. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Vasai, Thane district. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion programme to increase the existing capacity to 63,000 carats pa. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96.During the year 1998-99, the Company sold its manufacturing unit for consolidation of the operations.
