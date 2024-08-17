Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹9.25
Prev. Close₹9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.7
Day's High₹9.25
Day's Low₹9.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.02
Net Worth
8.69
8.69
8.69
8.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.4
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-2.33
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.98
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.4
Depreciation
0
0
-8.17
0
Tax paid
0
4.99
2.52
-0.05
Working capital
0
0.11
0
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-101.61
17.16
-4.47
188.03
EBIT growth
-118.92
514.7
-99.64
-253.94
Net profit growth
-115.09
522.06
-99.69
-343.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal M Verma
Director
Pankaj Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Sanat Upadhyay
Independent Director
Nilesh Parmar
Independent Director
Kiranlata Ashok Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alka Diamond Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.89, Alka Diamond Industries was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. The company was promoted by Gopal M Verma and K S Verma. The company is engaged in the export of polished diamonds. Other than exports, it also trades in diamond studded jewellery. It buys raw materials from Antwerp, Belgium. These rough diamonds are then cut and polished in India, before being exported. It has a processing capacity of 18,000 carats pa. The company exports polished diamonds to Japan, US, Hongkong, Thailand, etc. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Vasai, Thane district. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion programme to increase the existing capacity to 63,000 carats pa. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96.During the year 1998-99, the Company sold its manufacturing unit for consolidation of the operations.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.