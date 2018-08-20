Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.4
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-2.33
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.98
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
As % of sales
0.59
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.04
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.34
0
0
0
Operating profit
0
-0.1
-0.08
-0.09
OPM
0.07
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-8.17
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.09
0.08
-0.31
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.4
Taxes
0
4.99
2.52
-0.05
Tax rate
-20.7
-0.55
-1.73
13.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
-0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
-0.46
yoy growth (%)
-115.09
522.06
-99.69
-343.66
NPM
0.05
0
0
0
No Record Found
