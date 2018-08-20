iifl-logo-icon 1
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Aug 20, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.4

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-2.33

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.98

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

As % of sales

0.59

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.04

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.34

0

0

0

Operating profit

0

-0.1

-0.08

-0.09

OPM

0.07

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

-8.17

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.09

0.08

-0.31

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-0.4

Taxes

0

4.99

2.52

-0.05

Tax rate

-20.7

-0.55

-1.73

13.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

-0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

-0.46

yoy growth (%)

-115.09

522.06

-99.69

-343.66

NPM

0.05

0

0

0

