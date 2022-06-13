Alka Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.59
9.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.51
-9.53
-10.47
-10.62
Net Worth
0.08
0.06
-0.88
-1.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
0.14
0.15
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.65
0.2
-0.73
-0.97
Fixed Assets
0.49
0.08
0.08
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0.06
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.11
-0.83
-1.18
Inventories
0.24
0.11
0.15
0.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.19
0.54
0.84
1.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.83
0.49
0.44
0.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.49
-1.23
-1.94
-2.47
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.32
-0.05
Cash
0.02
0.12
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
0.64
0.2
-0.73
-0.98
