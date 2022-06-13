iifl-logo
Alka Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.59

9.59

9.59

9.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.51

-9.53

-10.47

-10.62

Net Worth

0.08

0.06

-0.88

-1.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0.57

0.14

0.15

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.65

0.2

-0.73

-0.97

Fixed Assets

0.49

0.08

0.08

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.36

0.1

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0.06

Networking Capital

-0.24

-0.11

-0.83

-1.18

Inventories

0.24

0.11

0.15

0.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.19

0.54

0.84

1.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.83

0.49

0.44

0.24

Sundry Creditors

-1.49

-1.23

-1.94

-2.47

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.32

-0.05

Cash

0.02

0.12

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

0.64

0.2

-0.73

-0.98

