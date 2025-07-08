Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹0.89
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.89
Day's Low₹0.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.59
9.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.51
-9.53
-10.47
-10.62
Net Worth
0.08
0.06
-0.88
-1.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.35
0.21
-0.81
7.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.49
1.06
0.13
0.05
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.49
1.06
0.13
0.05
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.21
0.2
0.04
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
919.9
|39.63
|55,148.99
|-8.15
|0.54
|817.54
|118.71
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,474.55
|45.02
|26,912.2
|27.47
|2.85
|217.72
|531.83
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,692.55
|20.05
|24,379.9
|180.26
|1.78
|1,031.35
|618.26
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,648.4
|70.06
|10,966.15
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
335.95
|17.27
|10,413.81
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Avinash Bhavri
Independent Director
Sonal Vihare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NISHI
Director
Sagar Rane
Additional Director
PREMCHANDRA LOKHANDE
Additional Executive Director
Mahendra Pandey
Additional Director
Vivek Vilas Joshi
10 Maitri NS Rd No 10 Vileparl,
JVPD Scheme Nutan Laxmi Socie,
Maharashtra - 400049
Tel: 91-22-26708941
Website: http://www.aslventure.com
Email: info@aslventure.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Alka Securities Limited is a stock broking company. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE). It operates in Capital Market-Cash Segment, Future & Options (F & O) segment and Whole Sal...
Read More
Reports by Alka Securities Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.