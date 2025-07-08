iifl-logo
Alka Securities Ltd Share Price Live

0.89
(4.71%)
Jun 13, 2022|02:55:19 PM

  • Open0.89
  • Day's High0.89
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.85
  • Day's Low0.89
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alka Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Alka Securities Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Dec, 2024

Alka Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alka Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:36 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.09%

Non-Promoter- 86.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alka Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.59

9.59

9.59

9.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.51

-9.53

-10.47

-10.62

Net Worth

0.08

0.06

-0.88

-1.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.35

0.21

-0.81

7.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.49

1.06

0.13

0.05

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.49

1.06

0.13

0.05

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.21

0.2

0.04

0

Alka Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

919.9

39.6355,148.99-8.150.54817.54118.71

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,474.55

45.0226,912.227.472.85217.72531.83

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,692.55

20.0524,379.9180.261.781,031.35618.26

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,648.4

70.0610,966.1536.270.09242.53126.77

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFLCAPS

335.95

17.2710,413.8166.070.89387.5671.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alka Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Avinash Bhavri

Independent Director

Sonal Vihare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NISHI

Director

Sagar Rane

Additional Director

PREMCHANDRA LOKHANDE

Additional Executive Director

Mahendra Pandey

Additional Director

Vivek Vilas Joshi

Registered Office

10 Maitri NS Rd No 10 Vileparl,

JVPD Scheme Nutan Laxmi Socie,

Maharashtra - 400049

Tel: 91-22-26708941

Website: http://www.aslventure.com

Email: info@aslventure.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Alka Securities Limited is a stock broking company. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE). It operates in Capital Market-Cash Segment, Future & Options (F & O) segment and Whole Sal...
Reports by Alka Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Alka Securities Ltd share price today?

The Alka Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alka Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alka Securities Ltd is ₹8.54 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alka Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alka Securities Ltd is 0 and 101.65 as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alka Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alka Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alka Securities Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the CAGR of Alka Securities Ltd?

Alka Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.56%, 3 Years at 64.48%, 1 Year at 256.00%, 6 Month at 169.70%, 3 Month at 71.15% and 1 Month at 18.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alka Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alka Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.90 %

