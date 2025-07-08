Alka Securities Ltd Summary

Alka Securities Limited is a stock broking company. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE). It operates in Capital Market-Cash Segment, Future & Options (F & O) segment and Whole Sale Debt Market (WDM). The group was founded by Mahesh Kothari in 1986 with the acquisition of membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. Alka Pandey & Mahendra Pandey are the co-promoters of the group. The company was floated as a proprietary firm under this name and was later converted into a private limited firm in 1995 as Mahesh Kothari Stock Brokers Private Limited and remained so till date. Under the leadership of Mahesh Kothari, the company catapulated itself into league of top ten brokers on BSE in a matter of five years. One of the first stock broking companies in India to introduce the concept of research in back in 1992, the principal of innovative thinking has helped the company to maintain its competitive edge.The company was one of the first members of the NSE when the exchange was formed in 1994. Alka Securities was floated on the main market of the stock exchange, Mumbai in 1996 with a maiden IPO. The companys clientele includes treasuries of leading banks, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds and corporations. The span of activities involves institutional and private client stock broking in equities and debt, corporate finance, mutual fund distribution and online trading.Alka Commodities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alka Securities, was established with the idea of foraying into the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The companys activities include telephonic as well as online commodity trading for the Group company clients.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009, the Company also took membership of Currency Derivative Segment (CDX) of NSE. Alka Securities Limited is a brokerage house with in institutional and retail broking. The Company is a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, Multi-Commodity Exchange, and National Commodity Exchange.