Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
919.9
|39.63
|55,148.99
|-8.15
|0.54
|817.54
|118.71
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,474.55
|45.02
|26,912.2
|27.47
|2.85
|217.72
|531.83
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,692.55
|20.05
|24,379.9
|180.26
|1.78
|1,031.35
|618.26
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,648.4
|70.06
|10,966.15
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
335.95
|17.27
|10,413.81
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.