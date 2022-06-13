iifl-logo
Alka Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

0.89
(4.71%)
Jun 13, 2022

ALKA SECURITIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

919.9

39.6355,148.99-8.150.54817.54118.71

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,474.55

45.0226,912.227.472.85217.72531.83

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,692.55

20.0524,379.9180.261.781,031.35618.26

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,648.4

70.0610,966.1536.270.09242.53126.77

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFLCAPS

335.95

17.2710,413.8166.070.89387.5671.6

Alka Securities: RELATED NEWS

