Alka Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.35
0.21
-0.81
7.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.35
0.21
-0.81
7.16
Capital expenditure
0.03
-0.13
0
0.15
Free cash flow
0.38
0.08
-0.81
7.31
Equity raised
-21.26
-21.85
-22.56
-22.73
Investing
0
-0.69
0
-2.66
Financing
0.05
0.14
-0.99
-3.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.83
-22.32
-24.36
-21.35
