To, The Members,

Alka Securities Ltd

CIN: L65910MH1994PLC165204

Your directors have pleasure in presenting herewith the Twenty ninth (29th) Annual Report of the company together with Consolidated Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Rs. Lakhs Rs. Lakhs Total Income 36.39 126.27 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation (5.03) 9.67 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 4.73 2.29 Profit/(Loss) before tax (0.30) 7.38 Provision for tax net off Deferred Tax 0.00 0.74 Deferred tax 0.00 0.00 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (0.30) 6.46

Your companys total revenue for the period came at Rs. 21.63 lakhs. Over 90% of the revenue came from Equity segment. After a muted performance in the previous year, Indian capital markets surged on the backdrop of recovering the economy and strong macroeconomic data which benefited the companys financial performance as well. Slightly higher than market forecast the company achieve in total revenue of Rs. 36.39 lakhs against 126.27 lakhs in previous year, the same effect on companys EBITDA of Rs. (0.30) lakhs against Rs. 7.38 Lakhs in previous year.

RISK

The weak global sentiments and fearsome approach of investors has affected oil prices, slowdown in the Chinese economy and muted global growth prospects weighed on overall investment environment. Indian markets also remained volatile during the year despite policy makers continued to remain accommodative with FII favored policies. However, looking ahead, we hope investor sentiments to be boosted by on-going reforms leading to steady economic growth, greater retail participation coupled with improving global markets outlook.

Capital market ups and downs have direct impact on the revenues of your company and to minimize these risks your company has made considerable investments outofprofitsearnedandtheseinvestmentsareprofitable.Further, we refrained ourselves from creating physical assets and it was prudently decided by the management to invest in technology, investment opportunities instead of creating physical assets at this juncture. This has helped your company to sail through difficult market conditions as our costs remained always under check. We have been striking balance between executing both expansion and ambitious innovation agendas as well as managing rising costs, which is a key subject of interest for investors.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review, the company has not required to transfer to Investor and Education Protection fund (IEPF).

DIVIDEND

Your directors have not yet recommended any dividend for the year under review.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As on date the paid - up share capital of the company is 9,59,40,000/-

The details of Authorized Capital, Subscribed Capital & Paid up Capital is as under:-

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Rs. Rs. Authorized Capital 20,00,00,000 20,00,00,000 Subscribed & Paid up Capital 9,59,40,000 9,59,40,000

DEPOSITS

The company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the year ended March 31, 2024.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE

YEAR

As on March 31, 2024 your Company has 4 Directors, which includes 3 Independent Directors (IDs), 1 Executive Director (EDs). The Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company includes Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

There was no change in composition of Board of Directors and KMP of the Company.

Ms. Sonal Vichare, Director (DIN: 00157790), retires at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. A brief profile of Ms. Sonal Vichare has been included in the notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from Independent Directors under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down under Section 149(6) and as per Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE & EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

Pursuant to Rule 8(5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, Company should include a statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors

Name of the Director Date of Appointment / Re-appointment Integrity, expertise and Experience Proficiency Mr. Rahul Lalit Kumar Sanghavi 01/11/2021 Mr. Rahul Lalit Kumar Sanghavi has vast and rich experience in marketing, administration etc. Taxation, Accounting, Finance Mr. Sagar Ashok Rane 30/09/2021 Mr. Sagar Ashok Rane has rich experience in Logistics and Warehousing etc. Logistics and Transportation Mr. Abhay Gandhi 14/09/2023 Mr. Abhay Gandhi is a Chartered Accountants and he has rich experience and expertise of Accounting, Finance, Taxation etc. Taxation, Accounting, Finance

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors held a meeting on February 14, 2024, and they, inter alia:

i. Reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and

ii. the Board as a whole;

iii. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Independent Directors holds a unanimous opinion that the Non-Independent Directors bring to the Board constructive knowledge in their respective field. The Independent Directors expressed their satisfaction with overall functioning and implementations of their suggestions.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A calendar of meeting is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year five board meetings and five audit committee meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given as under:

Sr. No. Date Board Meeting Sr. No. Date Audit Committee 1 30/05/2023 1 30/05/2023 2 14/08/2023 2 14/08/2023 3 31/08/2023 3 11/11/2023 4 11/11/2023 4 14/02/2024 5 14/02/2024

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligation and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance forms a part of this Annual Report. A certificate from Auditors of the company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, is given in a separate statement which forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis on matters related to business performance as stipulated in Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, is given in a separate statement which forms part of this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had prescribed the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL)

ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no complaints related to sexual harassment had been received by the Internal Complaints Committee.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the period under review, your company did not receive any such kind of order from the regulator or Courts or Tribunals.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

I. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal controls commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business the year. Internal Audit is carried out andthesamewereoperatingeffectively by external auditors and periodically covers all areas of business.

The Internal Auditors evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, its compliance with operating systems and policies of the company and accounting procedures at all the locations of the company. Based on the report of the Internal Auditors, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are placed before the Audit Committee of the Board.

II. Internal Controls over Financial Reporting

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with size and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations were observed. The company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

DETAILS OF JOINT VENTURE, ASSOCIATES OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

During the period under review, the company have one Subsidiary during the period 2023-24.

Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiary CIN No. 1 E&D MARKET DESK FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED U67190MH2022PTC388594

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Dularesh K Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, has their term as Statutory Auditors at this Annual General Meeting. The Company looking after New Statutory Auditors.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

REVIEW OF AUDITORS REPORT

Your directors are pleased to inform you that the Statutory Auditors of the company have not made any adverse or qualified remarks in their audit report.

COMMITTEES

During the year, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant provision of SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation 2015, the Board re-constituted some of its committees. There are currently Three Committees on our Board which are as follows:

a. Audit Committee b. Stakeholders Relationship Committee c. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Details of all the aforementioned committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report received from M/s. Mayur More & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, is appended as Annexure - II and forms part of this report.

STATUTORY COMPLIANCE

The Board and the Compliance Officer have ensured compliances of the SEBI regulations and provisions of the Listing Agreement. Compliance certificates are obtained and the Board is informed of the same.

ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure - III and is attached to this Report.

According to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, every company shall place a copy of the annual return on the website of the company, if any, and the web-link of such annual return shall be disclosed in the Boards report. The Annual Return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.aslventure.com/

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

During the year under review, provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Rule has not applicable to your company.

GENERAL

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

i. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

ii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this report;

iv. The Managing Director of the Company does not receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries/ Associates;

v. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act,

2013, shall state that -

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the financial year end on 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the company at www.cniglobalbiz.com under investors/policy documents/Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

A statement indicating development and implementation of a risk management policy for the company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, this in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the company. The code laid down by the Board is known as "code of business conduct" which forms an Appendix to the Code. The Code has been posted on the companys website //www.aslventure.com//

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the period under review, your company doesnt have any transaction relating to loans, guarantee or investments under section 186.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial Year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had entered into certain contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered as material in the opinion of the Board.

The particulars of such material Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties pursuant to Section 188 are furnished in Annexure IV and is attached to this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Since the company is engaged in the service industry, the company does not consume substantial energy. It is the policy of the management to keep abreast of technological developments in the field in which the company is operating and to ensure that the company uses the most suitable technology. During the year, the company had earned Rs. Nil (---) in the form of Royalty for sale of research reports. There is no outgoing in the form of foreign exchange. This does not include payments received from overseas partners and customer directly in Indian rupees.