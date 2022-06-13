Alka Securities Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

We always want to look ahead and push ourselves to reinvent and reinnovate. We took this opportunity to be introspective and realised our core strenghts. We do not see these restrictions as a hurdle but an opportunity to explore new markets and new fields. Your company is planning to enter the management consulting and fund syndication space. We belive that with over 50 years of combined management experience in the capital markets and corporate space in India enable us to be competant in this field.

Performance

The Companys performance during the year ended 31st March 2019 was as under:

2018 2019 2017 2018 (in Rs. Lakhs) (in Rs. Lakhs) Sales & Other Income 32.55 47.72 Employee Cost 10.15 23.07 Administrative Expenses 02.89 09.97 Financial Charges 00.00 00.00 Deprecation 04.28 07.68 PBDIT 16.36 11.71 PBIT 12.08 04.03 >

Internal Control & Adequacy

The company has adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

Risk Management System

We manage our business risk through strict compliance and internal control system.

Risk and Concerns

Any adverse change in the financial services business or negative policy of Government will affect our new sector adversely.

Outlook

Company is focusing on service-based activities for. Your company is planning to enter the management consulting and fund syndication space. We belive that with over 50 years of combined management experience in the capital markets and corporate space in India enable us to be competant in this field Your company has decided to venture into different busiess through inevstments in subsideries company.

Human Resource

Company has adequate and trained, well experienced personnel. Our employees are highly motivated and work in line of the organizational goal.

Cautionary Statement

The statements made in this report describe the Companys objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.