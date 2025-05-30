iifl-logo
Alka Securities Ltd Board Meeting

Alka Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Jun 202519 Jun 2025
Intimation of change in the registered office of the Company within the local limits of city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated.
Board Meeting30 May 202524 May 2025
Alka Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Please find enclosed Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting19 May 202519 May 2025
Outcome of the Board of Directors meeting held Monday i.e., 19th May, 2025 as per Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting11 Feb 20257 Feb 2025
ALKA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Unaudited Financial Statement for Quarter ended 31/12/2024 THE COMPANY FILING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING RELATING TO APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)
Board Meeting3 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
ALKA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 3rd December 2024 at 04.30 pm to consider and approve: 1. Venue date and time for conducting Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24 Board Meeting outcome for Approval of Notice for holding of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
ALKA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Half yearly and Quarterly Unaudited Results for Sept 2024 period ended Un-audited Standalone Quarterly results for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 FOR APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
Board Meeting21 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
ALKA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 21/09/2024 THE OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ALKA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith the attachment Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said standalone and consolidated Un-audited financial results along with the Limited review report from statutory auditor is enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

