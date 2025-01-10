Allcargo Terminals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.14
49.14
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.65
132.28
-1.44
-0.01
Net Worth
206.79
181.42
-1.44
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
414.23
406.11
102.17
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
126.84
130.21
0
0
Total Liabilities
747.86
717.74
100.73
0
Fixed Assets
429.16
423.12
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
108.88
106.37
102.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
193.02
194.01
0
0
Networking Capital
5.1
-15.4
-1.3
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.53
28.08
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.27
51.41
0.03
0
Sundry Creditors
-58.12
-78.27
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.57
-16.62
-1.29
0
Cash
11.67
9.63
0.03
0
Total Assets
747.84
717.73
100.74
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.