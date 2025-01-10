iifl-logo-icon 1
Allcargo Terminals Ltd Balance Sheet

35.04
(-0.76%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.14

49.14

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.65

132.28

-1.44

-0.01

Net Worth

206.79

181.42

-1.44

-0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

414.23

406.11

102.17

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

126.84

130.21

0

0

Total Liabilities

747.86

717.74

100.73

0

Fixed Assets

429.16

423.12

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

108.88

106.37

102.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

193.02

194.01

0

0

Networking Capital

5.1

-15.4

-1.3

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

23.53

28.08

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

53.27

51.41

0.03

0

Sundry Creditors

-58.12

-78.27

-0.04

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.57

-16.62

-1.29

0

Cash

11.67

9.63

0.03

0

Total Assets

747.84

717.73

100.74

0

