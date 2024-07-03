Summary

Allcargo Terminals Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2019 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and later on converted into Public Limited effective January 10, 2022. The Company operates an asset light business model and its core business comprises of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD). It operate 7 CFS and ICD facilities in India, of which 4 are fully owned and 3 are through subsidiaries and Joint Ventures. As an extension of the port infrastructure, CFSs and ICDs offer services like Customs inspection/clearance, Stuffing/Destuffing, Weighment and storage, etc. The Company is one of the largest CFS operators in India with a combined installed capacity of over one million square feet. Formerly a division of Allcargo Logistics Limited, it started CFS operations in 2003 with its first CFS at JNPT in Mumbai. Thereafter, the journey of growth continued with offering one of Indias widest CFS-ICD networks. Further started CFS in Chennai and Mundra in 2007; ICD Dadri in a Joint venture with CONCOR in 2011, introduced another CFS in JNPT in 2012 and commenced CFS Kolkata operations in 2017; set up operations in JNPT and Mundra, through a subsidiary, Speedy Multimodes, in 2019.In 2022-23, through Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Allcargo Logistics Limited (ALL/ Demerged Company), Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) and TransIndia Real Estate Limited (TREL) and their respective shareholders, Co

