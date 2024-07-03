Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹38.19
Prev. Close₹38.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.39
Day's High₹38.19
Day's Low₹37
52 Week's High₹82.5
52 Week's Low₹36.6
Book Value₹9.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)912.02
P/E18.76
EPS2.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.14
49.14
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.65
132.28
-1.44
-0.01
Net Worth
206.79
181.42
-1.44
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
732.98
705.71
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
732.98
705.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
16.69
15.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Managing Director
SURESH KUMAR RAMIAH
Non Executive Director
VAISHNAVKIRAN SHASHIKIRAN SHETTY
Independent Director
Mahendra K Chouhan
Independent Director
Radha Ahluwalia
Independent Director
PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Allcargo Terminals Ltd
Summary
Allcargo Terminals Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2019 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and later on converted into Public Limited effective January 10, 2022. The Company operates an asset light business model and its core business comprises of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD). It operate 7 CFS and ICD facilities in India, of which 4 are fully owned and 3 are through subsidiaries and Joint Ventures. As an extension of the port infrastructure, CFSs and ICDs offer services like Customs inspection/clearance, Stuffing/Destuffing, Weighment and storage, etc. The Company is one of the largest CFS operators in India with a combined installed capacity of over one million square feet. Formerly a division of Allcargo Logistics Limited, it started CFS operations in 2003 with its first CFS at JNPT in Mumbai. Thereafter, the journey of growth continued with offering one of Indias widest CFS-ICD networks. Further started CFS in Chennai and Mundra in 2007; ICD Dadri in a Joint venture with CONCOR in 2011, introduced another CFS in JNPT in 2012 and commenced CFS Kolkata operations in 2017; set up operations in JNPT and Mundra, through a subsidiary, Speedy Multimodes, in 2019.In 2022-23, through Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Allcargo Logistics Limited (ALL/ Demerged Company), Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) and TransIndia Real Estate Limited (TREL) and their respective shareholders, Co
Read More
The Allcargo Terminals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is ₹912.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is 18.76 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Terminals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹82.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Allcargo Terminals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.44%, 6 Month at -26.82%, 3 Month at -11.90% and 1 Month at -8.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.