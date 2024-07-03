iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Share Price

37.12
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.19
  • Day's High38.19
  • 52 Wk High82.5
  • Prev. Close38.06
  • Day's Low37
  • 52 Wk Low 36.6
  • Turnover (lac)45.39
  • P/E18.76
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value9.7
  • EPS2.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)912.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Allcargo Terminals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

38.19

Prev. Close

38.06

Turnover(Lac.)

45.39

Day's High

38.19

Day's Low

37

52 Week's High

82.5

52 Week's Low

36.6

Book Value

9.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

912.02

P/E

18.76

EPS

2.04

Divi. Yield

0

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2023

arrow

Allcargo Terminals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Allcargo Terminals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.52%

Non-Promoter- 6.83%

Institutions: 6.83%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Allcargo Terminals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.14

49.14

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.65

132.28

-1.44

-0.01

Net Worth

206.79

181.42

-1.44

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

732.98

705.71

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

732.98

705.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

16.69

15.08

View Annually Results

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Allcargo Terminals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Managing Director

SURESH KUMAR RAMIAH

Non Executive Director

VAISHNAVKIRAN SHASHIKIRAN SHETTY

Independent Director

Mahendra K Chouhan

Independent Director

Radha Ahluwalia

Independent Director

PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allcargo Terminals Ltd

Summary

Allcargo Terminals Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2019 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and later on converted into Public Limited effective January 10, 2022. The Company operates an asset light business model and its core business comprises of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD). It operate 7 CFS and ICD facilities in India, of which 4 are fully owned and 3 are through subsidiaries and Joint Ventures. As an extension of the port infrastructure, CFSs and ICDs offer services like Customs inspection/clearance, Stuffing/Destuffing, Weighment and storage, etc. The Company is one of the largest CFS operators in India with a combined installed capacity of over one million square feet. Formerly a division of Allcargo Logistics Limited, it started CFS operations in 2003 with its first CFS at JNPT in Mumbai. Thereafter, the journey of growth continued with offering one of Indias widest CFS-ICD networks. Further started CFS in Chennai and Mundra in 2007; ICD Dadri in a Joint venture with CONCOR in 2011, introduced another CFS in JNPT in 2012 and commenced CFS Kolkata operations in 2017; set up operations in JNPT and Mundra, through a subsidiary, Speedy Multimodes, in 2019.In 2022-23, through Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Allcargo Logistics Limited (ALL/ Demerged Company), Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) and TransIndia Real Estate Limited (TREL) and their respective shareholders, Co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Allcargo Terminals Ltd share price today?

The Allcargo Terminals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Terminals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is ₹912.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Allcargo Terminals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is 18.76 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Allcargo Terminals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allcargo Terminals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹82.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Allcargo Terminals Ltd?

Allcargo Terminals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.44%, 6 Month at -26.82%, 3 Month at -11.90% and 1 Month at -8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Allcargo Terminals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Allcargo Terminals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.52 %
Institutions - 6.84 %
Public - 25.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Allcargo Terminals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.