Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Allcargo Terminals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and fund raising. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, October 01, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Allcargo Terminals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 With reference to our letter dated July 25, 2024 and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 01, 2024, inter alia a) Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon. a) A copy of the Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. b) Appointment of Mr Malav Talati as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) & Compliance Officer - Annexure B Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations along with Limited Review Reports thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Allcargo Terminals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the date of Board Meeting for considering the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. a) Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, along with Auditors Report thereon. b) Approved to issue Corporate Guarantee in favour of HDFC Bank Limited on behalf of Speedy Multimodes Limited, Material Subsidiary for the credit facilities to be availed c) Re-appointment of Auditors as per Regulation 30 under SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015: i. Re-appointed M/s Shaparia Mehta & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Tax Auditors for FY2023-24 ii. Re-appointed M/s Dhrumil M. Shah & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors for FY2024-25. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024