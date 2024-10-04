|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement in respect of information regarding Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, October, 28, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company dated October 01, 2024, scheduled to be held on Monday, October 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
