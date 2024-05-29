|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|ALLIED COMPUTERS INTERNATIONAL (ASIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors held on March 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|ALLIED COMPUTERS INTERNATIONAL (ASIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
