Alora Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.44
12.44
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
1.62
1.47
1.36
Net Worth
14.16
14.06
13.91
13.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.31
14.06
13.91
13.8
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.4
0.4
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.79
13.04
13.05
12.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
29.35
34.35
0
0
Debtor Days
223.51
0
0
Other Current Assets
35.82
32.29
13.67
13.47
Sundry Creditors
-46.54
-50.4
0
0
Creditor Days
354.41
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.84
-3.2
-0.62
-0.62
Cash
0.5
0.18
0.01
0.12
Total Assets
14.32
14.07
13.91
13.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.