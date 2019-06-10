iifl-logo-icon 1
Alora Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

1.01
(-4.72%)
Jun 10, 2019|02:31:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.44

12.44

12.44

12.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

1.62

1.47

1.36

Net Worth

14.16

14.06

13.91

13.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.31

14.06

13.91

13.8

Fixed Assets

0.58

0.4

0.4

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.79

13.04

13.05

12.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

29.35

34.35

0

0

Debtor Days

223.51

0

0

Other Current Assets

35.82

32.29

13.67

13.47

Sundry Creditors

-46.54

-50.4

0

0

Creditor Days

354.41

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.84

-3.2

-0.62

-0.62

Cash

0.5

0.18

0.01

0.12

Total Assets

14.32

14.07

13.91

13.82

