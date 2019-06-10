iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alora Trading Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.01
(-4.72%)
Jun 10, 2019|02:31:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alora Trading Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.92

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-47.5

0

0

0

As % of sales

99.11

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

0.08

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.23

-0.1

-0.26

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.48

0

0

0

Operating profit

0.14

-0.14

-0.34

-0.55

OPM

0.31

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.29

1.31

1.47

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.97

0.9

Taxes

-0.02

-0.03

-0.35

-0.27

Tax rate

-23.8

-25.74

-36.69

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.1

0.61

0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.1

0.61

0.62

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

-82.13

-1.57

247.55

NPM

0.19

0

0

0

Alora Trading Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alora Trading Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.