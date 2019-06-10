Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.92
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-47.5
0
0
0
As % of sales
99.11
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
0.08
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.23
-0.1
-0.26
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.48
0
0
0
Operating profit
0.14
-0.14
-0.34
-0.55
OPM
0.31
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.29
1.31
1.47
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.97
0.9
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.35
-0.27
Tax rate
-23.8
-25.74
-36.69
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.1
0.61
0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.1
0.61
0.62
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
-82.13
-1.57
247.55
NPM
0.19
0
0
0
