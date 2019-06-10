iifl-logo-icon 1
Alora Trading Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.01
(-4.72%)
Jun 10, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.97

0.9

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.35

-0.27

Working capital

0.22

-3.98

-9.26

12.67

Other operating items

Operating

0.3

-3.87

-8.64

13.28

Capital expenditure

0.19

0

0

0.29

Free cash flow

0.49

-3.87

-8.64

13.57

Equity raised

3.09

2.72

1.49

0.24

Investing

0

0

0.45

0

Financing

0.15

0

0

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.73

-1.15

-6.7

13.85

