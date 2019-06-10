Alora Trading Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.97
0.9
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.35
-0.27
Working capital
0.22
-3.98
-9.26
12.67
Other operating items
Operating
0.3
-3.87
-8.64
13.28
Capital expenditure
0.19
0
0
0.29
Free cash flow
0.49
-3.87
-8.64
13.57
Equity raised
3.09
2.72
1.49
0.24
Investing
0
0
0.45
0
Financing
0.15
0
0
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.73
-1.15
-6.7
13.85
