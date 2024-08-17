iifl-logo-icon 1
Alora Trading Company Ltd Share Price

1.01
(-4.72%)
Jun 10, 2019|02:31:48 PM

Alora Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.01

Prev. Close

1.06

Turnover(Lac.)

24.12

Day's High

1.01

Day's Low

1.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alora Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alora Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alora Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.05%

Non-Promoter- 87.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alora Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.44

12.44

12.44

12.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

1.62

1.47

1.36

Net Worth

14.16

14.06

13.91

13.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.92

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-47.5

0

0

0

As % of sales

99.11

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.97

0.9

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.35

-0.27

Working capital

0.22

-3.98

-9.26

12.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-201.76

-57.54

-38.27

176.72

EBIT growth

-8.1

-84.77

7.43

246.17

Net profit growth

-13.64

-82.13

-1.57

247.55

No Record Found

Alora Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alora Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajendra Jadhav

Independent Director

Dinesh Chauhan

Managing Director

Suresh Naskar

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Sangeeta Nerali

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Pappu Ghodke

Company Secretary

Priti Surti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alora Trading Company Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 30th July 1982 with the name and style of Alora Trading Company Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The main operation of the Company is to deal in real estate business and for the purpose, buy, sell, take on lease, give on lease or on license, maintain, develop, demolish, alter, construct, build and turn to account any land or buildings owned or acquired or leased by the Company or in which the Company may be interested as owners, lessors, lessees, licensors, licensees, architects, builders, interior decorators and designers as vendors, contractors, property developers and real estate owners and agents whether such land or building or the development thereof be for or in respect of residential or commercial purposes such as multi-storeyed buildings, complexes, houses, flats, offices, shops, garages, cinemas, theatres, hotels, restaurants, motels or other structures of whatsoever description including prefabricated and pre-cast houses, buildings and erections and to enter into contracts, subcontracts, and to carry on the business of Builders, Architects, Surveyors, Valuers, Contractors, Commission Agents and General Agents or otherwise to acquire, sell and to dispose of and deal in movable and immovable properties of every description.
