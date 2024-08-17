Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.01
Prev. Close₹1.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.12
Day's High₹1.01
Day's Low₹1.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.44
12.44
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
1.62
1.47
1.36
Net Worth
14.16
14.06
13.91
13.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.92
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-47.5
0
0
0
As % of sales
99.11
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.97
0.9
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.35
-0.27
Working capital
0.22
-3.98
-9.26
12.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-201.76
-57.54
-38.27
176.72
EBIT growth
-8.1
-84.77
7.43
246.17
Net profit growth
-13.64
-82.13
-1.57
247.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajendra Jadhav
Independent Director
Dinesh Chauhan
Managing Director
Suresh Naskar
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Sangeeta Nerali
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Pappu Ghodke
Company Secretary
Priti Surti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alora Trading Company Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 30th July 1982 with the name and style of Alora Trading Company Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The main operation of the Company is to deal in real estate business and for the purpose, buy, sell, take on lease, give on lease or on license, maintain, develop, demolish, alter, construct, build and turn to account any land or buildings owned or acquired or leased by the Company or in which the Company may be interested as owners, lessors, lessees, licensors, licensees, architects, builders, interior decorators and designers as vendors, contractors, property developers and real estate owners and agents whether such land or building or the development thereof be for or in respect of residential or commercial purposes such as multi-storeyed buildings, complexes, houses, flats, offices, shops, garages, cinemas, theatres, hotels, restaurants, motels or other structures of whatsoever description including prefabricated and pre-cast houses, buildings and erections and to enter into contracts, subcontracts, and to carry on the business of Builders, Architects, Surveyors, Valuers, Contractors, Commission Agents and General Agents or otherwise to acquire, sell and to dispose of and deal in movable and immovable properties of every description.
