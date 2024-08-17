Alora Trading Company Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on 30th July 1982 with the name and style of Alora Trading Company Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The main operation of the Company is to deal in real estate business and for the purpose, buy, sell, take on lease, give on lease or on license, maintain, develop, demolish, alter, construct, build and turn to account any land or buildings owned or acquired or leased by the Company or in which the Company may be interested as owners, lessors, lessees, licensors, licensees, architects, builders, interior decorators and designers as vendors, contractors, property developers and real estate owners and agents whether such land or building or the development thereof be for or in respect of residential or commercial purposes such as multi-storeyed buildings, complexes, houses, flats, offices, shops, garages, cinemas, theatres, hotels, restaurants, motels or other structures of whatsoever description including prefabricated and pre-cast houses, buildings and erections and to enter into contracts, subcontracts, and to carry on the business of Builders, Architects, Surveyors, Valuers, Contractors, Commission Agents and General Agents or otherwise to acquire, sell and to dispose of and deal in movable and immovable properties of every description.