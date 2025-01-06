Amba Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.01
1.91
1.92
1.55
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.34
-0.15
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.54
-0.53
-0.52
Working capital
2.76
-1.35
2.18
1.15
Other operating items
Operating
4.56
-0.33
3.41
2.11
Capital expenditure
0.02
1.94
1.1
0.29
Free cash flow
4.58
1.6
4.51
2.4
Equity raised
21.47
18.41
15.34
16.04
Investing
0
0
0
-0.6
Financing
4.25
6.95
7.43
2.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0.18
0.19
Net in cash
30.31
26.97
27.48
20.62
