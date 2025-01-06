iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amba Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

206.65
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amba Enterprises Ltd

Amba Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.01

1.91

1.92

1.55

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.34

-0.15

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.54

-0.53

-0.52

Working capital

2.76

-1.35

2.18

1.15

Other operating items

Operating

4.56

-0.33

3.41

2.11

Capital expenditure

0.02

1.94

1.1

0.29

Free cash flow

4.58

1.6

4.51

2.4

Equity raised

21.47

18.41

15.34

16.04

Investing

0

0

0

-0.6

Financing

4.25

6.95

7.43

2.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0.18

0.19

Net in cash

30.31

26.97

27.48

20.62

Amba Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amba Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.