SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹210
Prev. Close₹213.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.75
Day's High₹215.3
Day's Low₹202.25
52 Week's High₹264.5
52 Week's Low₹96.2
Book Value₹30.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)261.63
P/E39.47
EPS5.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.33
6.33
6.33
6.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.39
23.6
19.24
12.83
Net Worth
35.72
29.93
25.57
19.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.91
100.72
72.73
48.12
yoy growth (%)
10.11
38.48
51.12
236.81
Raw materials
-103.81
-95.87
-68.82
-45.07
As % of sales
93.6
95.19
94.63
93.66
Employee costs
-1.99
-1.17
-1.1
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.01
1.91
1.92
1.55
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.34
-0.15
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.54
-0.53
-0.52
Working capital
2.76
-1.35
2.18
1.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.11
38.48
51.12
236.81
Op profit growth
34
25.16
46.82
111.69
EBIT growth
57.14
-4.78
50.15
41.28
Net profit growth
58.95
-2.13
35.21
27.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing director
KETAN HARILAL MEHTA
Executive Director
SARIKA SATISH KHANDRE
Independent Director
Dhirendra Mehta
Independent Director
Atul Mohan Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shriddha Gupta
Independent Director
Dhruvi Rajendra Sanghavi
Additional Director
Vilas Dinesh Senjalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amba Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Amba Enterprises Ltd, founded in 1992, is a Power Engineering Solutions Company mainly engaged into manufacturing and selling of Coil, Transformer Lamination Sheet and related products since 1995. The Company is a multi-product, multi-location, multi-advantage group with a revenue of around Rs 220 Crore that serves recognised enterprises across India. The Company specialize in Silicon Steel Slit Coils, Cut to Size Transformer Laminations, Torroidal Cores, Motor Stamping, and Die Casting Rotor. There products are used in a variety of downstream industries, including UPS, Energy, Distribution Transformer, Electrical, Automobile, Engineering, and Appliances. The Company has diversified its business into lamination and stamping for rotating machines in 2014-15. Since the stamping business has been progressing good, the Company has already moved from manual process to automation by installing state-of-art slitting machines and cut-to-length line. In the coming year, the Company has consolidated its business of Lamination by concentrating on the Lamination required for higher rating transformers and on the customers having pan India presence as well as global presence.
The Amba Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹206.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd is ₹261.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amba Enterprises Ltd is 39.47 and 6.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amba Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amba Enterprises Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹264.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amba Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.44%, 3 Years at 78.62%, 1 Year at 58.71%, 6 Month at -11.13%, 3 Month at 11.60% and 1 Month at 3.10%.
