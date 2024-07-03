iifl-logo-icon 1
Amba Enterprises Ltd Share Price

206.65
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

  • Open210
  • Day's High215.3
  • 52 Wk High264.5
  • Prev. Close213.15
  • Day's Low202.25
  • 52 Wk Low 96.2
  • Turnover (lac)45.75
  • P/E39.47
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value30.71
  • EPS5.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)261.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amba Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

210

Prev. Close

213.15

Turnover(Lac.)

45.75

Day's High

215.3

Day's Low

202.25

52 Week's High

264.5

52 Week's Low

96.2

Book Value

30.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

261.63

P/E

39.47

EPS

5.4

Divi. Yield

0

Amba Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Amba Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amba Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.01%

Non-Promoter- 56.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amba Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.33

6.33

6.33

6.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.39

23.6

19.24

12.83

Net Worth

35.72

29.93

25.57

19.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.91

100.72

72.73

48.12

yoy growth (%)

10.11

38.48

51.12

236.81

Raw materials

-103.81

-95.87

-68.82

-45.07

As % of sales

93.6

95.19

94.63

93.66

Employee costs

-1.99

-1.17

-1.1

-0.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.01

1.91

1.92

1.55

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.34

-0.15

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.54

-0.53

-0.52

Working capital

2.76

-1.35

2.18

1.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.11

38.48

51.12

236.81

Op profit growth

34

25.16

46.82

111.69

EBIT growth

57.14

-4.78

50.15

41.28

Net profit growth

58.95

-2.13

35.21

27.16

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amba Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amba Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing director

KETAN HARILAL MEHTA

Executive Director

SARIKA SATISH KHANDRE

Independent Director

Dhirendra Mehta

Independent Director

Atul Mohan Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shriddha Gupta

Independent Director

Dhruvi Rajendra Sanghavi

Additional Director

Vilas Dinesh Senjalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amba Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Amba Enterprises Ltd, founded in 1992, is a Power Engineering Solutions Company mainly engaged into manufacturing and selling of Coil, Transformer Lamination Sheet and related products since 1995. The Company is a multi-product, multi-location, multi-advantage group with a revenue of around Rs 220 Crore that serves recognised enterprises across India. The Company specialize in Silicon Steel Slit Coils, Cut to Size Transformer Laminations, Torroidal Cores, Motor Stamping, and Die Casting Rotor. There products are used in a variety of downstream industries, including UPS, Energy, Distribution Transformer, Electrical, Automobile, Engineering, and Appliances. The Company has diversified its business into lamination and stamping for rotating machines in 2014-15. Since the stamping business has been progressing good, the Company has already moved from manual process to automation by installing state-of-art slitting machines and cut-to-length line. In the coming year, the Company has consolidated its business of Lamination by concentrating on the Lamination required for higher rating transformers and on the customers having pan India presence as well as global presence.
Company FAQs

What is the Amba Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Amba Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹206.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd is ₹261.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amba Enterprises Ltd is 39.47 and 6.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amba Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amba Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amba Enterprises Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹264.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amba Enterprises Ltd?

Amba Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.44%, 3 Years at 78.62%, 1 Year at 58.71%, 6 Month at -11.13%, 3 Month at 11.60% and 1 Month at 3.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amba Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amba Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.99 %

