Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Results for the Half Yearly and Quarter Ended 30th September,2024 General Announcement This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 07th November, 2024 transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financials along with Limited Review Report for quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024. 2. Vilas Dinesh Senjalia was appointed as on 06th August,2024 is an additional director but due to non-regularization at the AGM his term was ended on 30th September,2024 as board took the note of the same at todays Board Meeting. 3. Review the Business Operation of the Company The Board Meeting Commenced on 03:00 p.m. and concluded on 04:30p.m (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Amba Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 06th 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at the Companys Registered Office for consideration of following matters: 1. To Approve the Unaudited Financials along with Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To discuss the recommendation of Final Dividend to the shareholders of the Company if any; 3. Other matters as per agenda of the Notice. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Amba Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 03rd 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at the Companys Registered Office for consideration of following matters: 1. To Approve the Audited Financials and Audit Report for year and quarter ended 31st March 2024 2. Any other matters with the permission of the chair Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the clarification received from the Stock Exchanges the trading window for dealing in securities already remain closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results by the Board for the quarter and Year ending March 31 2024 This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on Friday 03rd May, 2024 transacted the following business: 1. To Approve the Audited Financials along with Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of U.D. Kachare & Co. as an Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 3. To Review the business operations of the Company. The Board Meeting Commenced on 03.00 p.m. and concluded on 05:00pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

In furtherance to our submission dated February 05, 2024, wherein we have submitted the financial result of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, this is to inform that there were some clerical/ Arithmetic errors in the earlier submission done by the Company w.r.t. Other Expenses which erroneously included Tax Provision resulting in increase in Expense and Decrease in Profit before tax and other further calculations. Hence, we hereby re-submit the Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 with the corrected details. This is to inform you that the Audit committee and Board of directors has reviewed the same in its meeting held on 07th February,2024 called on urgent basis and Board Meeting Commenced on 10.00 a.m. and concluded on 11:55 am. Revised Submission of Covering letter dated 07th February,2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024