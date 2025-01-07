iifl-logo-icon 1
Amba Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.91

100.72

72.73

48.12

yoy growth (%)

10.11

38.48

51.12

236.81

Raw materials

-103.81

-95.87

-68.82

-45.07

As % of sales

93.6

95.19

94.63

93.66

Employee costs

-1.99

-1.17

-1.1

-0.48

As % of sales

1.79

1.16

1.52

1.01

Other costs

-1.86

-1.25

-0.86

-1.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.68

1.24

1.19

2.58

Operating profit

3.23

2.41

1.92

1.31

OPM

2.91

2.39

2.65

2.73

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.34

-0.15

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.34

-0.44

-0.02

Other income

0.66

0.19

0.59

0.33

Profit before tax

3.01

1.91

1.92

1.55

Taxes

-0.85

-0.54

-0.53

-0.52

Tax rate

-28.25

-28.74

-27.84

-33.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.16

1.36

1.39

1.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.16

1.36

1.39

1.02

yoy growth (%)

58.95

-2.13

35.21

27.16

NPM

1.95

1.35

1.91

2.13

