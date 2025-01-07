Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.91
100.72
72.73
48.12
yoy growth (%)
10.11
38.48
51.12
236.81
Raw materials
-103.81
-95.87
-68.82
-45.07
As % of sales
93.6
95.19
94.63
93.66
Employee costs
-1.99
-1.17
-1.1
-0.48
As % of sales
1.79
1.16
1.52
1.01
Other costs
-1.86
-1.25
-0.86
-1.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.68
1.24
1.19
2.58
Operating profit
3.23
2.41
1.92
1.31
OPM
2.91
2.39
2.65
2.73
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.34
-0.15
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.34
-0.44
-0.02
Other income
0.66
0.19
0.59
0.33
Profit before tax
3.01
1.91
1.92
1.55
Taxes
-0.85
-0.54
-0.53
-0.52
Tax rate
-28.25
-28.74
-27.84
-33.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.16
1.36
1.39
1.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.16
1.36
1.39
1.02
yoy growth (%)
58.95
-2.13
35.21
27.16
NPM
1.95
1.35
1.91
2.13
