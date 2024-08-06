Amba Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Back ground

Amba Enterprises is a "Power Engineering Solutions Company" primarily into the manufacturing of Transformers Cores & Lamination and stamping for rotating machines, the key USP of Amba Enterprises is that it assures the client of the reduction in transmission loss, Amba Enterprises is one of the largest players in the manufacturing of Transformers Cores & Laminations in India.

Indian Scenario

The last couple of years have amply demonstrated the resilience of the Indian economy vis-a-vis the economies of the developed nations. This has resulted in a renewal of confidence of the global investors in the Indian story. If we add to this the strong GDP growth and the measures taken by the government to boost economy, the Indian scenario looks excellent in the coming years.

Indias energy sector is one of the most critical components of an infrastructure that affects Indias economic growth and therefore is also one of the largest industries in India. India has the 5th largest electricity generating capacity and is the 03rd largest energy consumer amounting for around 3.4 % of global energy consumption. Indias energy demand has grown at 3.6 % pa over the past 32 years. The consumption of the energy is directly proportional to the progress of manpower with ever growing population, improvement in the living standard of the humanity and industrialization of the developing countries. Very recently smart grid technology can attribute important role in energy scenario. Smart grid refers to electric power system that enhances grid reliability and efficiency by automatically responding to system disturbances. This paper discusses the new communication infrastructure and scheme designed to integrate data.

Indian Power

The Indian Engineering sector has witnessed a remarkable growth over the last few years driven by increased investments in infrastructure and industrial production. The engineering sector, being closely associated with the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, is of strategic importance to Indias economy.

Indias manufacturing sector has the potential to touch US$ 1 trillion by 2025. There is potential for the sector to account for 25-30 per cent of the countrys GDP. Business conditions in the Indian manufacturing sector continue to remain positive.

The global Cold Rolled Non-Oriented (CRNO) Steel lamination market size was USD 32.54 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 42.53 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. With the advantages provided by CRNO steel lamination, the need for energy- efficient transformers and motors is rising across a variety of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and Renewable Energy. The introduction of CRNO steel lamination is being driven by rising need for high-performance electrical equipment, the decrease of energy loss, and improvements in operational efficiency.

The CRNO (Cold Rolled Non-Oriented) Steel Lamination market is witnessing significant growth due to its wide applications in the electrical and electronic industries. CRNO steel laminations provide high magnetic permeability and low core loss, making them ideal for manufacturing transformers, motors, and generators. The market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and the rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector. Furthermore, the emergence of industry regulations towards energy efficiency and sustainability is expected to fuel market growth.

Furthermore, the demand for CRNO steel lamination is being driven in different countries by strict government laws relating to energy efficiency and environmental protection. By drastically reducing energy use and carbon emissions, CRNO steel lamination in transformers and motors can support sustainable development.

Operating Results of the Company

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013 and Accounting Standards (AS) notified by the companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006. The salient features of the company performance are:-

• Total Income of Rs. 2,82,78,26,271.12/-

• Net profit of Rs. 6,16,58,928.91/-

• Earnings per share for the year of Rs 4.87 of Rs.5 per share With a net worth Rs. 35,71,83,636.68 /- as on March 31, 2024, Amba Enterprises Limited counts among the top Indian Power Ancillary manufacturing companies.

Expected increase in productivity and profits in measurable terms

The Company is engaged in the production or manufacturing activity. The Projected Revenue and profit are as follows.

Particulars 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 Net Revenue 28,21,352,436.19 350 Crore 400 Crore Profit 6,16,58,928.91 7.87 Crore 9.20 Crore

Outlook for the Company

In the coming year, the company plans to continue to consolidate its business of Lamination by concentrating on the Lamination required for higher rating transformers and on the customers having pan India presence as well as global presence. The company has already moved from manual process to automation by installing state-of-art slitting machines and cut-to-length line. These machines will further help the company in achieving growth in market share, profitability, and increased customer acceptance and above all, lowest electrical losses. The stamping business of the company is doing well and the board is hopeful that the growth in this business shall be better than the previous year. Internal controls and their adequacy. The internal audit was carried out by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants who conduct the audit on the basis of Annual Audit Plan. The process includes review and evaluation of effectiveness of the existing process, controls and compliance. It also ensures adherence to policies and systems, and mitigation of the operational risk perceived for each area under audit. Significant observations including recommendations for improvement of the business process were reviewed by the management before reporting to the audit committee which reviewed the internal audit reports and status of implementation of the agreed action plan.

Internal Control System

Y our company maintains an internal control system in different areas like purchases, billing for the jobs etc. Moreover, there are internal auditors who make consistent monitoring to have proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records required for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

Risk and Concerns

The Company has to mainly depend on the foreign suppliers for import of Electrical Steel. Any delay in procurement of the same would impact the financials of the Company. However, the company has over the past 2 decades tied up with almost all the major global players and has developed a strong relationship with these slippers. Further, fluctuations in the prices of Electrical steel would also have an impact on the bottom line of the company.

Disclosure by the Management

Your board has not received any disclosure by the management relating to any material, financial and commercial transactions where any of the managerial staff has personal interest that may have a potential conflict with the interest of the company at large.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objective, projections and estimates, are forward looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Polices and other incidental/related factors. This MD&A provides analysis of the operating performance of the companys two business segments, as well as a discussion of cash flows, the impact of risks and outlook for the business, Additional information about the company. This discussion and analysis is the responsibility of management. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibilities for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The Audit Committee has reviewed and approved this disclosure and it has also been approved by the Board of directors.

The management of the company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.