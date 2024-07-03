Amba Enterprises Ltd Summary

Amba Enterprises Ltd, founded in 1992, is a Power Engineering Solutions Company mainly engaged into manufacturing and selling of Coil, Transformer Lamination Sheet and related products since 1995. The Company is a multi-product, multi-location, multi-advantage group with a revenue of around Rs 220 Crore that serves recognised enterprises across India. The Company specialize in Silicon Steel Slit Coils, Cut to Size Transformer Laminations, Torroidal Cores, Motor Stamping, and Die Casting Rotor. There products are used in a variety of downstream industries, including UPS, Energy, Distribution Transformer, Electrical, Automobile, Engineering, and Appliances. The Company has diversified its business into lamination and stamping for rotating machines in 2014-15. Since the stamping business has been progressing good, the Company has already moved from manual process to automation by installing state-of-art slitting machines and cut-to-length line. In the coming year, the Company has consolidated its business of Lamination by concentrating on the Lamination required for higher rating transformers and on the customers having pan India presence as well as global presence.