Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.78
9.78
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.93
71.99
72.81
72.53
Net Worth
82.71
81.77
82.59
82.31
Minority Interest
Debt
26.87
8.67
12.65
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.17
0.01
0.04
Total Liabilities
109.75
90.61
95.25
82.35
Fixed Assets
4.23
4.55
3.48
3.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.27
0.32
Networking Capital
98.17
78.62
71.3
24.52
Inventories
54.42
45.84
32.98
12.27
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
-3.44
0.12
0.3
4.27
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
48.98
38.45
42.1
20.42
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-1.5
-0.43
-0.63
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.32
-4.29
-3.65
-11.81
Cash
7.29
7.38
20.12
53.73
Total Assets
109.76
90.62
95.24
82.35
