SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹19.09
Prev. Close₹18.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹19.09
Day's Low₹19.09
52 Week's High₹19.09
52 Week's Low₹19.09
Book Value₹85.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.67
P/E16.18
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.78
9.78
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.93
71.99
72.81
72.53
Net Worth
82.71
81.77
82.59
82.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-28.86
-11.58
-6.04
42.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
821.35
|35.37
|49,224.64
|-8.15
|0.61
|817.54
|118.75
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,925.85
|21.77
|26,472.3
|180.26
|1.64
|1,031.35
|618.72
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,092.2
|42.71
|25,525.92
|27.47
|3.01
|217.72
|532.02
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,836.85
|75.01
|11,746.45
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
336.75
|17.31
|10,438.56
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alkesh Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rushika Parekh
Independent Director
Bhumi Patel
Independent Director
Urshita Patel
Executive Director
Baldev Manubhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Chirag Thakkar
Shop No 3 Ashoka Complex,
Naroli Cross Road,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: 91-0260-2631329
Website: http://www.amrapali.com
Email: acfsl@amrapali.com/compliance@amrapali.com
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Amrapali Capital & Finance Services Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on May 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and re...
