19.09
(4.95%)
Jun 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open19.09
  • Day's High19.09
  • 52 Wk High19.09
  • Prev. Close18.19
  • Day's Low19.09
  • 52 Wk Low 19.09
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E16.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.74
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

19.09

Prev. Close

18.19

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

19.09

Day's Low

19.09

52 Week's High

19.09

52 Week's Low

19.09

Book Value

85.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.67

P/E

16.18

EPS

1.18

Divi. Yield

0

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Jun, 2025|01:26 PM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.65%

Non-Promoter- 35.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.78

9.78

9.78

9.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.93

71.99

72.81

72.53

Net Worth

82.71

81.77

82.59

82.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-28.86

-11.58

-6.04

42.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

821.35

35.3749,224.64-8.150.61817.54118.75

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,925.85

21.7726,472.3180.261.641,031.35618.72

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,092.2

42.7125,525.9227.473.01217.72532.02

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,836.85

75.0111,746.4536.270.09242.53126.77

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFLCAPS

336.75

17.3110,438.5666.070.89387.5671.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alkesh Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rushika Parekh

Independent Director

Bhumi Patel

Independent Director

Urshita Patel

Executive Director

Baldev Manubhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Chirag Thakkar

Registered Office

Shop No 3 Ashoka Complex,

Naroli Cross Road,

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230

Tel: 91-0260-2631329

Website: http://www.amrapali.com

Email: acfsl@amrapali.com/compliance@amrapali.com

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Amrapali Capital & Finance Services Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on May 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and re...
Reports by Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd share price today?

The Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd is ₹18.67 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd is 16.18 and 0.22 as of 13 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd is ₹19.09 and ₹19.09 as of 13 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd?

Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.39%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.34 %

