|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Amrapali Capital And Finance Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audit Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2025 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Amrapali Capital And Finance Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year Ended as on September 30 2024 Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
