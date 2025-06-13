Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
821.35
|35.37
|49,224.64
|-8.15
|0.61
|817.54
|118.75
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,925.85
|21.77
|26,472.3
|180.26
|1.64
|1,031.35
|618.72
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,092.2
|42.71
|25,525.92
|27.47
|3.01
|217.72
|532.02
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,836.85
|75.01
|11,746.45
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
336.75
|17.31
|10,438.56
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
