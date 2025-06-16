Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd Summary

Amrapali Capital & Finance Services Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on May 20, 1994 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of share, stock and financial broker. The Company is a registered member of the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Limited), BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange Limited), MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange India Limited. It is providing various financial services under one roof that are well diversified from trading services in Equity, Future & Options segment and Currency derivatives segment.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 25,77,600 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 25.78 Crore in October, 2013.