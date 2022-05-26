Amrit Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.79
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
6.37
0
0
0
Reserves
236.85
198.65
202
191.03
Net Worth
246.01
201.69
205.04
194.07
Minority Interest
Debt
3.16
2.81
27.61
2.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.57
4.55
6.04
5.37
Total Liabilities
259.74
209.05
238.69
201.88
Fixed Assets
38.96
34.08
20.96
21.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
186.33
155.03
192.87
152.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.44
1.8
1.93
1.39
Networking Capital
20.11
10.84
15.18
18
Inventories
12.74
12.25
8.85
5.71
Inventory Days
56.96
Sundry Debtors
6.37
5.32
3.49
2.67
Debtor Days
26.63
Other Current Assets
13.37
8.23
9.89
14.43
Sundry Creditors
-1.44
-2.73
-1.99
-1.12
Creditor Days
11.17
Other Current Liabilities
-10.93
-12.23
-5.06
-3.69
Cash
12.89
7.31
7.75
8.51
Total Assets
259.73
209.06
238.69
201.88
