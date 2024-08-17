SectorFMCG
Open₹929.75
Prev. Close₹920
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.03
Day's High₹938
Day's Low₹929.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹787.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.99
P/E10.74
EPS87.31
Divi. Yield0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.79
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
6.37
0
0
0
Reserves
236.85
198.65
202
191.03
Net Worth
246.01
201.69
205.04
194.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.58
74.24
54.17
47.35
yoy growth (%)
-50.72
37.05
14.4
12.56
Raw materials
-21.27
-45.62
-31.32
-29.99
As % of sales
58.15
61.44
57.82
63.35
Employee costs
-9.95
-9.97
-7.32
-6.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.3
-7
17.37
12.61
Depreciation
-2.46
-2.24
-1.55
-1.49
Tax paid
-5.9
4.41
-0.84
-0.55
Working capital
5.73
-3
3.33
-1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.72
37.05
14.4
12.56
Op profit growth
335.7
-33.63
-46.84
398.44
EBIT growth
-434.95
-135.52
28.44
10.35
Net profit growth
-732.44
-115.68
36.94
12.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Bajaj
Non Executive Director
G N Mehra
Non Executive Director
V K Bajaj
Vice Chairman & M.D.
A K Bajaj
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranab Kumar Das
Independent Director
Alok Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amrit Corp Ltd
Summary
Amrit Banaspati, engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati since its inception, diversified its activities by putting up a mini-paper plant in 1978. The paper unit uses only agro wastes like wheat/rice straw to manufacture quality printing and writing paper. Over the years, refined-oil units, margarine plants and washing soap units have also been added to its two vanaspati plants. The food division of the company processes and packs dairy milk and soya milk in aseptic packs.In 1986, the company promoted Amrit Protein Foods (APFL), to produce soya milk, soya beverages and other soya products. APFL was amalgamated with the company in Sep.91.A modernisation-cum-upgradation scheme of the single-stage bleach pulp mill to a 120-tpd multi-stage bleach pulp mill at the paper plant and the installation of certain equipments to improve productivity and reduce water and power consumption in the vanaspati plants was implemented in 1993-1994. The paper mill was registered by the Ministry of Industry, Government of India, as a paper mill producing newsprint in Aug.93.The first company to install the latest Sharples continuous refining plant in 1962, which reduced the processing cost and improved the quality of vanaspati, it has established itself well in the vanaspati market. One of the largest manufacturers of a variety of edible oils (mustard, groundnut, sunflower, soyabean), ABCs products are marketed under the brand names Gagan (vanaspati), Ginni (edible oils), Merrigold (table margarine
Read More
