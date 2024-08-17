iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amrit Corp Ltd Share Price

938
(1.96%)
May 26, 2022|03:34:28 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Amrit Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

929.75

Prev. Close

920

Turnover(Lac.)

1.03

Day's High

938

Day's Low

929.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

787.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.99

P/E

10.74

EPS

87.31

Divi. Yield

0.59

Amrit Corp Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Amrit Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amrit Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amrit Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.79

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

6.37

0

0

0

Reserves

236.85

198.65

202

191.03

Net Worth

246.01

201.69

205.04

194.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.58

74.24

54.17

47.35

yoy growth (%)

-50.72

37.05

14.4

12.56

Raw materials

-21.27

-45.62

-31.32

-29.99

As % of sales

58.15

61.44

57.82

63.35

Employee costs

-9.95

-9.97

-7.32

-6.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.3

-7

17.37

12.61

Depreciation

-2.46

-2.24

-1.55

-1.49

Tax paid

-5.9

4.41

-0.84

-0.55

Working capital

5.73

-3

3.33

-1.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.72

37.05

14.4

12.56

Op profit growth

335.7

-33.63

-46.84

398.44

EBIT growth

-434.95

-135.52

28.44

10.35

Net profit growth

-732.44

-115.68

36.94

12.78

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amrit Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amrit Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Bajaj

Non Executive Director

G N Mehra

Non Executive Director

V K Bajaj

Vice Chairman & M.D.

A K Bajaj

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranab Kumar Das

Independent Director

Alok Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amrit Corp Ltd

Summary

Amrit Banaspati, engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati since its inception, diversified its activities by putting up a mini-paper plant in 1978. The paper unit uses only agro wastes like wheat/rice straw to manufacture quality printing and writing paper. Over the years, refined-oil units, margarine plants and washing soap units have also been added to its two vanaspati plants. The food division of the company processes and packs dairy milk and soya milk in aseptic packs.In 1986, the company promoted Amrit Protein Foods (APFL), to produce soya milk, soya beverages and other soya products. APFL was amalgamated with the company in Sep.91.A modernisation-cum-upgradation scheme of the single-stage bleach pulp mill to a 120-tpd multi-stage bleach pulp mill at the paper plant and the installation of certain equipments to improve productivity and reduce water and power consumption in the vanaspati plants was implemented in 1993-1994. The paper mill was registered by the Ministry of Industry, Government of India, as a paper mill producing newsprint in Aug.93.The first company to install the latest Sharples continuous refining plant in 1962, which reduced the processing cost and improved the quality of vanaspati, it has established itself well in the vanaspati market. One of the largest manufacturers of a variety of edible oils (mustard, groundnut, sunflower, soyabean), ABCs products are marketed under the brand names Gagan (vanaspati), Ginni (edible oils), Merrigold (table margarine
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.