Amrit Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

938
(1.96%)
May 26, 2022|03:34:28 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Corp Ltd

Amrit Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.3

-7

17.37

12.61

Depreciation

-2.46

-2.24

-1.55

-1.49

Tax paid

-5.9

4.41

-0.84

-0.55

Working capital

5.73

-3

3.33

-1.76

Other operating items

Operating

19.66

-7.83

18.3

8.81

Capital expenditure

3.28

8.68

1.22

-14.63

Free cash flow

22.94

0.84

19.52

-5.81

Equity raised

369.64

394.86

365.16

335.57

Investing

5.46

-28.35

-8.44

24.5

Financing

1.95

-13.8

-14.61

-1.74

Dividends paid

0

1.61

2.57

2.4

Net in cash

399.99

355.16

364.2

354.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Corp Ltd

