Amrit Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.3
-7
17.37
12.61
Depreciation
-2.46
-2.24
-1.55
-1.49
Tax paid
-5.9
4.41
-0.84
-0.55
Working capital
5.73
-3
3.33
-1.76
Other operating items
Operating
19.66
-7.83
18.3
8.81
Capital expenditure
3.28
8.68
1.22
-14.63
Free cash flow
22.94
0.84
19.52
-5.81
Equity raised
369.64
394.86
365.16
335.57
Investing
5.46
-28.35
-8.44
24.5
Financing
1.95
-13.8
-14.61
-1.74
Dividends paid
0
1.61
2.57
2.4
Net in cash
399.99
355.16
364.2
354.92
