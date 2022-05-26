Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.58
74.24
54.17
47.35
yoy growth (%)
-50.72
37.05
14.4
12.56
Raw materials
-21.27
-45.62
-31.32
-29.99
As % of sales
58.15
61.44
57.82
63.35
Employee costs
-9.95
-9.97
-7.32
-6.9
As % of sales
27.21
13.43
13.51
14.57
Other costs
-13.4
-20.49
-18.31
-15.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.64
27.6
33.8
33.13
Operating profit
-8.05
-1.84
-2.78
-5.24
OPM
-22.01
-2.49
-5.14
-11.06
Depreciation
-2.46
-2.24
-1.55
-1.49
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.29
-1.53
-2.09
Other income
33.01
-2.62
23.24
21.45
Profit before tax
22.3
-7
17.37
12.61
Taxes
-5.9
4.41
-0.84
-0.55
Tax rate
-26.48
-62.99
-4.85
-4.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.39
-2.59
16.52
12.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.39
-2.59
16.52
12.06
yoy growth (%)
-732.44
-115.68
36.94
12.78
NPM
44.82
-3.49
30.5
25.48
