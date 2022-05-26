iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrit Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

938
(1.96%)
May 26, 2022|03:34:28 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Corp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.58

74.24

54.17

47.35

yoy growth (%)

-50.72

37.05

14.4

12.56

Raw materials

-21.27

-45.62

-31.32

-29.99

As % of sales

58.15

61.44

57.82

63.35

Employee costs

-9.95

-9.97

-7.32

-6.9

As % of sales

27.21

13.43

13.51

14.57

Other costs

-13.4

-20.49

-18.31

-15.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.64

27.6

33.8

33.13

Operating profit

-8.05

-1.84

-2.78

-5.24

OPM

-22.01

-2.49

-5.14

-11.06

Depreciation

-2.46

-2.24

-1.55

-1.49

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.29

-1.53

-2.09

Other income

33.01

-2.62

23.24

21.45

Profit before tax

22.3

-7

17.37

12.61

Taxes

-5.9

4.41

-0.84

-0.55

Tax rate

-26.48

-62.99

-4.85

-4.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.39

-2.59

16.52

12.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.39

-2.59

16.52

12.06

yoy growth (%)

-732.44

-115.68

36.94

12.78

NPM

44.82

-3.49

30.5

25.48

